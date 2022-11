Appleton exited Tuesday's practice session early due to illness, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Appleton has yet to score a goal in nine games this season and has registered a mere 13 shots on goal. Given his lack of shots and offensive production, it's a little surprising to see Appleton maintaining a top-six role with the club. Once Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) is given the all-clear, Appleton could find himself relegated to the third or fourth line.