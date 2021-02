Appleton scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Appleton struck just 49 seconds into the second period to extend the Jets' lead to 3-1. The third-line winger has amassed a respectable three goals and two assists through seven games in February. For the season, the Wisconsin native has nine points, 26 shots on goal, a plus-7 rating and 17 hits in a third-line role, eclipsing the eight points he posted in 46 games last year.