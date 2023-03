Appleton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Appleton tied the game at 1-1 just 45 seconds after Cam Fowler opened the scoring in the first period. Over 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury, Appleton has just two points with 21 shots on net and 10 hits. The 27-year-old forward is at 11 points, 53 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 32 contests overall in another season that's been disrupted by injuries.