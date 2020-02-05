Jets' Mason Appleton: Lone bright spot Tuesday
Appleton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.
Appleton struck just 2:46 into the game, but it would be the Jets' only tally. The 24-year-old now has three goals and an assist through 29 contests this season. He saw second-line usage Tuesday, but it's still too early to trust the winger from a fantasy perspective.
