Play

Appleton scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

Appleton struck just 2:46 into the game, but it would be the Jets' only tally. The 24-year-old now has three goals and an assist through 29 contests this season. He saw second-line usage Tuesday, but it's still too early to trust the winger from a fantasy perspective.

More News
Our Latest Stories