Appleton (wrist) will accompany the Jets on the road even though he isn't close to returning to the lineup, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Winnipeg will begin a five-game road trip in Montreal on Tuesday. Appleton will continue to work his way back from wrist surgery and skate with the team. He was projected to be sidelined for 8-12 weeks after getting hurt Nov. 13 against Seattle. Appleton has six points, 23 shots on goal and 26 hits in 14 appearances this season.