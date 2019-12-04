Appleton (foot) might be ready to play in Sunday's clash with Anaheim, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Appleton is far from a lock for the lineup Sunday, but that fact that he has returned to practice without a non-contact sweater, per Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV, is certainly a step in the right direction. Once cleared to play, Appleton figures to start in a bottom-six role. but could challenge Jack Roslovic for a spot on the second line.