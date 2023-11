Appleton scored a goal in Winnipeg's 6-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday.

Appleton ended his five-game goal-scoring drought, though he did register four assists in that span. He's up to four goals and 10 points in 13 outings in 2023-24. Although Appleton has been great offensively this season, he's unlikely to maintain this pace given his lack of a role on the power play -- the 27-year-old's logged just 1:11 of ice time with the man advantage all season.