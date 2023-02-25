Appleton scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Appleton's goal tied the game at 1-1 just 3:12 into the contest, but it was all Avalanche the rest of the way. The 27-year-old typically isn't much of a factor on the power play, but he saw 3:04 of ice time with the man advantage Friday. The tally was Appleton's first since Nov. 8, long absence with a wrist injury explains much of that quiet stretch. He's at two goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances this season.