Jets' Mason Appleton: Officially placed on IR
Appleton (foot) was designated for injured reserve Monday.
The team still hasn't provided a specific timeline for Appleton's recovery, but given the nature of the injury, he should probably be considered week-to-week at best. The youngster logged 10:21 of ice time per game in nin appearances this year, but is still looking for his first point of the 2019-20 campaign. Once cleared to play, Appleton may find himself shipped off to the minors in order to rediscover his scoring touch.
