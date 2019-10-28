Appleton (foot) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

The team still hasn't provided a specific timeline for Appleton's recovery, but given the nature of the injury, he should probably be considered week-to-week at best. The youngster logged 10:21 of ice time per game in nin appearances this year, but is still looking for his first point of the 2019-20 campaign. Once cleared to play, Appleton may find himself shipped off to the minors in order to rediscover his scoring touch.