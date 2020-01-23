Jets' Mason Appleton: Opens scoring Wednesday
Appleton potted a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Appleton scored at 4:38 of the first period, but Seth Jones tied the game just 1:28 later. It's just the third point of the season for Appleton, who has added 27 shots on goal and 15 hits in 26 contests. The sixth-round pick from 2015 is likely to remain in the bottom six and shouldn't be counted on for offense.
