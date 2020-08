Appleton (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups Thursday ahead of Game 4 against Calgary and will not play, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Appleton has missed Games 2 and 3 with the issue and hasn't resumed skating in practice, so this absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Jets have their work cut out for them Thursday, as they try to stave off elimination without Appleton and star forwards Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist).