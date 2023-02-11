Appleton (wrist) will return to action Saturday against Chicago, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Appleton has been out of action since Nov. 13, a span of 38 games. The center had a goal and six points in 14 games before he needed surgery to repair the damage to his wrist.
