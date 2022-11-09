Appleton scored an empty-net goal on two shots, supplied two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Appleton helped out on both of Mark Scheifele's goals in the second period as the Jets' top line led the charge. The empty-netter was Appleton's first goal of the season. The 26-year-old winger has yet to find much consistency -- he has two multi-point efforts in 12 games, but he's gotten on the scoresheet only one other time. He's at six points, 21 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating while filling a variety of roles early on.