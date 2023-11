Appleton notched two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Appleton helped out on goals by his linemates Nino Niederreiter and Adam Lowry. Over 10 contests in November, Appleton has been quietly strong with three goals and five assists while playing in a third-line role. The 27-year-old forward has 15 points (two shorthanded), 33 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 19 games, putting him one point shy of matching his production form 41 outings a season ago.