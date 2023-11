Appleton recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Appleton set up Nikolaj Ehlers for the empty-net goal with 1:30 left in the game. From a third-line role, Appleton has been steady with a goal and three helpers over his last five games. The 27-year-old forward has 11 points, 26 shots, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 15 contests overall.