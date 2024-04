Appleton registered two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Appleton crossed the 20-helper mark Thursday by assisting on goals from David Gustafsson and Mark Scheifele. The 28-year-old Appleton went six games without a point prior to this contest. He's up to 35 points, 118 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-13 rating through 79 outings this season in a middle-six role.