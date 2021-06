Appleton notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Appleton picked up the secondary helper on Adam Lowry's second-period tally. Through seven playoff contests, Appleton has been held to two points, 13 shots on net and 13 hits. He's mainly played in a third-line role, although he's also seen a larger role on the power play.