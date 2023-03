Appleton (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Monday against San Jose, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Appleton has picked up two goals, seven assists, 32 shots on net and 33 hits in 22 games this season. He is slated to play alongside Saku Maenalanen and Kevin Stenlund on the fourth line in his first game since Feb. 26.