Appleton was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Last season, Appleton made the AHL's All-Rookie team, but he has yet to play in an NHL game. This promotion doesn't guarantee the 22-year-old will see the ice, but the Wisconsin native seems to have an NHL future. After all, he did score 66 points in the AHL last year. It's just a matter of time.

