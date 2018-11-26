Jets' Mason Appleton: Recalled from minors
Appleton was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Last season, Appleton made the AHL's All-Rookie team, but he has yet to play in an NHL game. This promotion doesn't guarantee the 22-year-old will see the ice, but the Wisconsin native seems to have an NHL future. After all, he did score 66 points in the AHL last year. It's just a matter of time.
