Appleton was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Appleton was rewarded after compiling a three-goal, three-assist week in which he also registered a pair of game-winning goals in just a trio of outings. On the year, the rookie has racked up an impressive 16 points, tying him for second place on the Moose with Michael Sgarbossa and five behind leader Jack Roslovic. The 21-year-old Appleton is playing in his first professional season following a two-year collegiate career at Michigan State University. Although he is probably a ways off from cracking the Jets lineup, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native is worth keeping an eye on, especially in deeper dynasty formats.