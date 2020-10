Appleton (shoulder) is healthy and available for the 2020-21 campaign, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Appleton missed the final three games of the Jets' playoffs due to his shoulder problem. The Wisconsin native ended the year stuck in an 11-game pointless streak and chipped in just eight points in 46 appearances this year. The natural center figures to remain in a bottom-six role for the club this season and at best would be a mid-range fantasy option.