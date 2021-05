Appleton scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Appleton helped the Jets regain the lead in the first period on a nifty backhand tip from a Josh Morissey wrist shot from the point for his first point of the series. The Wisconsin native provided a career-high 25 points and 61 hits in 56 games this year playing on the team's third line.