Appleton tallied his first NHL goal in Thursday's clash with San Jose.

It took Appleton 11 games to find the back of the net, which is a bit of a surprise considering his 0.88 points-per-game pace in the minors. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native is averaging just 7:26 of ice time, which no doubt factored into his delayed first goal. Once Andrew Copp (undisclosed) and Adam Lowry (upper body) are both healthy, Appleton could find himself rerouted to the AHL.