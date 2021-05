Appleton scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Appleton tallied at 1:13 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 25-year-old finished with 12 goals, 25 points, 88 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-11 rating in 56 games, all of which were career-high marks for the third-year winger. Appleton should continue to see middle-six minutes in the postseason.