Appleton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings.

Appleton finished off an odd-man rush late in the second period for his second goal in as many games. The 24-year-old isn't asked to be a big offensive contributor, but he has found the net four times in his last 11 games after scoring just once in his first 25. Appleton is a real-life bottom-six winger who's best left on the fantasy waiver wire.