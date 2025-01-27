Appleton scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Appleton ended a nine-game goal drought, which also included a stretch of 11 missed contests due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old has slotted back into a third-line role since returning to action Wednesday versus the Avalanche, but the absence of Adam Lowry (upper body) is likely to have a negative impact on Appleton's production. For the season, Appleton has seven goals, 16 points, 64 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating across 40 appearances.