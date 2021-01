Appleton scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Appleton was the only Jet who could solve Thatcher Demko in this contest. He scored at 2:03 of the first period to tie the game 1-1, but Nils Hoglander put the Canucks ahead again for good 6:14 later. The goal was Appleton's first of the year, to go with three helpers, 12 shots on net and nine hits through eight appearances.