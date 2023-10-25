Appleton scored a goal with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Blues.

Appleton found the back of the net 18 seconds after David Gustafsson opened the scoring in the second period for the Jets, and the home side never looked back. The 27-year-old pivot ended up with two shots on goal in 15:12 of ice time. The marker snapped a three-game scoreless skid for Appleton. His opportunities with the man advantage will likely continue to be few and far between throughout the season, limiting his offensive upside and fantasy appeal.