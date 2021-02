Appleton scored a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Appleton tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at 3:31 of the second period. He later added an empty-netter to secure the victory. The 25-year-old winger has notched three goals, four helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 11 contests. He's locked in on the Jets' third line, but he's shown enough of a scoring tough to interest fantasy managers in deeper formats.