Jets' Mason Appleton: Shipped down to minors
Appleton (foot) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Appleton will be given the opportunity to recover from his foot injury by playing some games with the Moose. If he performs well, the natural center should earn his way back to the NHL. In nine games prior to getting hurt, the Wisconsin native notched nine shots, two PIM and six hits for the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.