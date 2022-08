Appleton signed a three-year deal with the Jets on Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The deal will carry an AAV of $2.17 million. Appleton logged two goals and two assists in 19 games with Winnipeg after scoring 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 49 games with Seattle. The 26-year-old winger should slot into a middle-six role in 2022-23.