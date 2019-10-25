Jets' Mason Appleton: Spotted on crutches
Appleton (lower body) missed practice Friday and was later seen with crutches and a walking boot, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Considering that image, it's safe to rule Appleton out of Saturday's Heritage Classic showdown with the Flames. The forward has no points and just nine shots on goal in as many games this year, but he could be in line for an extended absence.
