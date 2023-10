Appleton scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Appleton's best season came in 2020-21 when he put up 25 points in 56 games. But so far this year, he's already delivered five points (three goals, two assists) in his first seven games. Appleton's pace will likely slow, but in the short term, he could deliver some fantasy value in deep formats.