Jets' Mason Appleton: Stunning in debut season
Appleton has 12 goals, 34 points and a plus-15 rating through 36 games for AHL Manitoba.
Appleton is scoring at a higher rate than he did playing college hockey for Michigan State, showing the increased competition is no issue. The Jets are playing elite hockey right now, as they sit atop the Central Division, so if Appleton doesn't get his NHL shot this campaign, he'll be on the doorstep of a full-time role when the 2018-19 season rolls around.
