Jets' Mason Appleton: Suffers broken foot
Appleton broke his foot before practice Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Appleton was playing football prior to practice when the injury occurred. The 23-year-old will be out for awhile -- a specific timeline hasn't been offered yet, but it can be assumed he'll miss multiple weeks given the nature of the injury. Jack Roslovic or Gabriel Bouque will probably enter the lineup in Appleton's fourth-line spot.
More News
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Spotted on crutches•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Earns Opening Night roster spot•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Headlines Black Aces recalls•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Headed back to minors•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: Garners assist against Rangers•
-
Jets' Mason Appleton: First career multi-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.