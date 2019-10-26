Appleton broke his foot before practice Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Appleton was playing football prior to practice when the injury occurred. The 23-year-old will be out for awhile -- a specific timeline hasn't been offered yet, but it can be assumed he'll miss multiple weeks given the nature of the injury. Jack Roslovic or Gabriel Bouque will probably enter the lineup in Appleton's fourth-line spot.