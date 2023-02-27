Appleton is unlikely to face the Kings on Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Appleton has already lost 38 games this season due to a wrist injury and it's not immediately clear if this latest upper-body issue is related. Since returning from that extended absence, the 27-year-old natural center struggled to find his grove offensively with just three points and nine shots in eight games. If Nino Niederreiter (visa issue) is available, he could be in line to replace Appleton in a middle-six role.