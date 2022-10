Appleton (undisclosed) will be in the lineup to face Calgary on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Appleton was acquired by the Kraken in the 2021 Expansion Draft before being traded back to the Jets at the deadline last season. The 26-year-old Wisconsin native has reached the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns and should be expected to hit that threshold in 2022-23 as well.