Appleton notched two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Appleton helped out on the Jets' last two goals in the contest. The pair of helpers marked his first points in five games since returning from a wrist injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in just four of his 19 appearances this season, but three have been multi-point efforts. Appleton has a goal, seven helpers, 27 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating.