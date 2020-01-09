Appleton scored a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Appleton stole the puck from John Tavares in the neutral zone and buried his lone shot of the game on the ensuing breakaway. The goal was Appleton's first shorthanded point in his young career, and also his first tally of 2019-20 in 19 games. He is likely to remain in a fourth-line role, which will keep the 23-year-old from making much of a fantasy impact.