Appleton notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The 27-year-old rounded out an impressive afternoon with two shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Appleton has never scored more than 12 goals and 25 points in an NHL season before, setting both those marks in 2020-21 over 56 games, but he's off to a blistering start to the current campaign with three goals and nine points through 11 contests.