Appleton scored a shorthanded goal which proved to be the game-winner and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Adam Lowry did most of the work on the shortie, losing his stick in his own end midway through the third period but still advancing the puck into the neutral zone with his skates before grabbing Josh Morrissey's stick off the Jets' bench as he went by, leading to a two-on-one rush that Appleton finished. The 27-year-old only had one other short-handed tally in his career, which came back in 2019-20, and Appleton's last GWG came in 2021-22.