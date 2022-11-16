Appleton will be sidelined for 8-12 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Given his expected recovery timetable, Appleton will likely be sidelined until late January at a minimum. Sam Gagner could get the first crack at replacing Appleton in Winnipeg's top six Thursday against Anaheim. Look for Appleton, who's picked up six points while averaging 16:34 of ice time through 14 games this campaign, to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.