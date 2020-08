Appleton (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's Game 3 matchup against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Tuesday will be the second consective missed game for the Green Bay, WI product, as he logged 10:17 of ice time in Game 1 before sustaining the injury. With Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist) also set to miss Tuesday's clash, the team will continue to operate with Mathieu Perreault in the lineup.