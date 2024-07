Shaw signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Shaw missed most of 2023-24 while recovering from a torn ACL. He ended up playing in 20 games with the Wild, posting three points, 29 hits and 34 PIM. He's a veteran of 82 NHL games over parts of three seasons, but it's likely the 25-year-old spends most of 2024-25 with AHL Manitoba.