Perreault -- who suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Monday -- was deemed unfit to practice Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Perreault missed 22 games last season due to various injuries, so this latest malady could raise some red flags for fantasy players. When he was in action, the 31-year-old Quebec native garnered seven goals on 71 shots, eight assists and 69 hits. Despite generally be utilized in a bottom-six role, Perreault still saw action with the No. 2 power-play unit where he averaged 1:07 of ice time and garnered two goals.