Perreault (upper body) will be an option to draw into Friday's game against the Golden Knights, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It appears as though Perreault has cleared all of the hurdles in terms of health but now awaits word on whether or not he will be reinserted into the lineup. The veteran pivot has collected just 14 points, though 46 contests this season, so his lineup status shouldn't impact many fantasy leagues.