Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Back in action Thursday
Perreault (lower body) will suit up against the Flyers on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Perreault returns to the lineup following a 12-game absence due to his lower-body injury. In addition to his bottom-six role, the 29-year-old will retake his spot on the power play where he was averaging 3:35 of ice time prior to getting hurt. With Perreault healthy, Shawn Matthias will be relegated to the press box.
