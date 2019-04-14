Perreault (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's road game against the Blues, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Perreault was forced to leave morning skate Friday early, and missed Game 2 with an apparent injury. The 31-year-old was deemed healthy enough to return to the lineup, and will replace Par Lindholm on the fourth line. Perreault played all 82 regular-season games and notched 31 points.