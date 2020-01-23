Perreault posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Perreault found Mason Appleton for the opening tally at 4:38 of the first period. The 32-year-old forward has two assists in his last four games. Perreault is up to 14 points, 66 shots and 59 hits in 45 appearances this season. As long as he remains in a bottom-six role, he's not likely to interest most fantasy owners.