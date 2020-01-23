Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Bags helper
Perreault posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Perreault found Mason Appleton for the opening tally at 4:38 of the first period. The 32-year-old forward has two assists in his last four games. Perreault is up to 14 points, 66 shots and 59 hits in 45 appearances this season. As long as he remains in a bottom-six role, he's not likely to interest most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.