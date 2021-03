Perreault scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Perreault stole the puck and scored at 19:57 of the first period, tallying from close range to give the Jets a 2-1 lead. The 33-year-old has four goals and nine points in 22 contests this season. He's not much of a threat in a bottom-six role, but the veteran forward sees some second-unit power-play time. Perreault has added a plus-7 rating and 24 shots on net this season.